WALLENPAUPACK – Three Wallenpaupack seniors were honored by the school board at the February meeting, for their academic and extracurricular achievements: Natalie Bartkow, Jessica Cardone and Adam Haupt.

Natalie Bartkow is the daughter of Melissa and William Bartkow. She has been very active with Chorus, Marching Band and WAHS Band. Her goal is to attend Eastern University and major in secondary English Education, with a minor in teaching ESL.

Jessica Cardone is the daughter of Kerry and Darren Cardone. FBLA, SADD, Student Ambassador, Cross Counry, Track & Field and Field Hockey have been her activities at High School. She states she would love to incorporate travellng the world into a medical career.

Adam Haupt is the son of Heather and Jerome Haupt. At High School he has been involved with Student Ambassador Program, Football and Boys’ Basketball. His intention is to attend a four-year university and major in International Relations.

Superintendent Michael Silsby describes this portion of the meeting as the highlight, an illustration of why the district spends taxpayer dollars and plans for programs to further the best interests of their student body. While the honored students offer many thanks to those who have inspired them, Silsby expressed thanks for the students and their families who give them support.

Among other items from the school board meeting:

Breakfasts served in January totaled 11,782. Of these, 10,380 were on the free or reduced price program. Twenty-three percent of the student body partook in the breakfast program. There were 28,964 lunches served. As of February 1, 2019, Wallenpaupack enrollment stood at 3, 2019. The seniors had the biggest class, with 293 students. The 2nd grade was the smallest, with 181.

The next WASD school board meeting is slated for Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at the High School Library. A committee meeting precedes it at 5:30 p.m.