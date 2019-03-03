LACKAWAXEN TWP. - Kiesendahl + Calhoun Fine Art Ltd. is presenting the art work of Kay King and Tom Colbert at an exhibit at The Lodge at Woodloch.

An opening reception for the 2019 spring art show is set for Thursday, March 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The show dates are March 8 through June 4.



About Kay King



Open to nature’s beauty, Kay King feels all visual stimulation becomes a visceral entity. She finds her connection in painting. “Landscape, still life, the human face....all beautiful, all inspiring.” A plein air painter, King finds additional inspiration when she returns to the studio where she reconsiders and experiments with color choices and applications, a process which she finds invigorating and serendipitous. The artist often paints her local surroundings in Buck’s County, PA but the landscapes of France and Italy have also embellished King’s source of inspiration.

After earning a degree in art education from Kutztown State College, King continued her graduate studies at Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, Trenton State College in New Jersey, Maryland Institute, the Institute at San Miguel de Allende in Mexico and Florence Academy of Art in Florence Italy. She has participated in juried exhibitions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and had several solo and group exhibitions throughout those states and in Maine.

Over the past 10 years, Kay King has exhibited at the Lodge.



About Tom Colbert



Tom Colbert lives in both New York City and Hawley, Pennsylvania. Tom received his MFA from the University of Iowa and earned an Artist in Residence at Yaddo. He has participated in juried shows from Nebraska, Iowa, Virginia and Florida and has shown in galleries in New York City and Pennsylvania.

The artist seems to employ all the elements to create warm, scintillating canvases that remind us of places and spaces where we long to be, both familiar and exotic. He says, “Light, color and brush work draw me to painting. I like to live at the intersection where paint meets illusion. It is this tension between paint being paint and paint being illusion that I find most intriguing. The brush is of the moment, color and value illuminate, and the light transcends to make a painting come alive. I have painted all my life. Subject matter is generally the most mundane and it is the elevation of the every day that I find to be the most positive statement to be made. Again, it is light and reflection that catch my eye…."

Colbert is also showing examples of his art at the Lake Region Center of The Dime Bank, until April 25.



The address for the Lodge is 109 River Birch Lane, which is off Route 590. This is the location for Woodloch’s destination spa.

Kiesendahl + Calhoun Fine Art Ltd. organizes and curates numerous shows in a variety of venues, including private homes, cultural institutions and distinctive gallery spaces. Each season they choose two artists and hand a show in the Gallery Hall at The Lodge at Woodloch.

For more information visit www.kiesendahlcalhounart.com.