HONESDALE - Step out for Second Saturday in Honesdale on Saturday March 9. Two musical guests, Josh Sudigala and David Cavage will be performing on the stage at The Cooperage at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

“This event is free and open to the public so stop on by and then maybe grab dinner or drinks at a local restaurant,” said Cooperage Director, Ryanne Jennings.

Josh Sudigala, guitar/vocals- Josh is a young master guitarist/singer/songwriter hailing from Scranton. He is on the cutting edge of today’s bluegrass movement. His blazing solos and rock solid rhythm are sure to delight. With roots in traditional bluegrass and a vision to the new bluegrass movement, Josh is surely on track, to the top.

David Cavage, banjo/vocals- Hails from the Carbondale area, and is widely known as a master of the 5 string banjo, high lonesome lead and harmony singing, and a great songwriter as well. Besides bluegrass music, he also plays jazz, and swing tunes on tenor guitar. Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine says “He sounds like Bela Fleck with attitude”. David has traveled all over the United States as well as abroad. David’s playing and singing will leave an impact long after the show is over!

This event is supported by the Villaume Foundation.

The Cooperage is situated at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.