MILFORD - At a special meeting held on January 22, the Milford Borough Council agreed to change the meeting time of their regular monthly meetings to 6 p.m. (an hour earlier) on the first Monday of each month to accommodate Milford Borough’s new Solicitor Anthony Magnotta’s schedule, as he also represents Milford Township which meets on the same evening.

In the event that the meeting date falls on a Legal Holiday, the regular Borough Council meeting will be on the second Monday of that month.

Council workshop meetings were set once a quarter, on the third Tuesday of the month, at 11 a.m. (1/22/19, 4/16/19, 7/16/19, 10/15/19). All meetings to be held at Milford Borough Hall, 109 West Catharine Street, Milford unless otherwise noted.



Council vacancy filled



President Frank Tarquinio reported that he had three letters from interested parties to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Councilman Luke Torano. The appointment will expire at the end of 2019.

Tarquinio also gave notice that those interested in seeking a seat on council need to file with the election office before March 12 for the next primary election.

Five seats will be open in the next general election in November.

Nancy Schoenleber, Joe Dooley and Peter Cooney submitted letters seeking the position. The procedure used for selection called for a nomination to be brought before the council, properly seconded and a majority vote. Nancy Schoenleber was the first to be nominated and she secured a majority vote of council and will fill out the term of Turano until the end of the year.

