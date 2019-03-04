HONESDALE – The Wayne County Treasurer’s Office has been temporarily relocated to the former County Employment & Training Center at 314 10th Street.

Treasurer Brian Field and his staff will continue to provide the full array of services, including issuing dog licenses, fishing licenses and hunting licenses during the move. His office also issues Sportsman’s Firearms Permits and Small Games of Chance permits for non-profit organizations.

The office can still be reached at 570-253-5970 ext. 4210, and the hours remain weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

For more information about the County Treasurer’s Office, visit http://waynecountypa.gov/522/Treasurer.