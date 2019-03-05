LEMOYNE, PA – Milford Realtor® Anne Marie Bartlett was installed as the district 5 vice president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® during a special ceremony recently in Harrisburg. District 5 encompasses Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

A Realtor® for 12 years, Bartlett is an associate broker with Keller Williams. She served as president of the Pike/Wayne Board of Realtors® in 2017 and was named Realtor® of the Year by the board.

Bartlett serves as a trustee on the Realtors® Political Action Committee board and is a member of the Grievance and Ethics, Standard Forms and Legislative committees.

In her free time, she enjoys hiking, biking, boating and walking with her fiancé Barry. She has three adult sons and three grandchildren.