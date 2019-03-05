PIKE COUNTY — The 2019 Pike County Republican Candidates for all row offices were overwhelmed with the show of support at their petition-signing event on February 19 at the Waterfront at Silver Birches.

According to Pike County Republican Party Chair Chris Decker, “This event was one of most successful petition signing events in years for the Republican Party in Pike County. The excitement for this outstanding Republican slate of candidates was evident by the large crowd. Over 160 county voters attended to show their support for all the candidates. All the candidates thank everyone for their support.”

“What a turn out!” said Commissioner Matthew Osterberg, who is running for his third term as county commissioner. “It was an exciting election season kickoff for the Pike County Republican Party. Wonderful crowd! And, a special thank you to Senator Lisa Baker for addressing the supporters on the need to keep proven republican leaders in office for the good of Pike County.”

Commissioners Osterberg and Ronald Schmalzle are asking all register Republicans voters to please vote in the upcoming primary on May 21st, 2019.

Candidates participating in the event:

Matt Osterberg, Commissioner; Ron Schmalzle, Commissioner; Ray Tonkin, District Attorney; John Gilpin, Treasurer; Denise Fitzpatrick, Prothonotary; Sharon Schroeder, Recorder/Register; Chris Brighton, Coroner; Tom Foran, Auditor; Gail Sebring, Auditor.

Contact www.pikerepublican.com for information.