BETHEL, NY – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced that he will return to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival on Saturday, August 17th – exactly 50 years after Santana made history during the legendary festival.



Santana’s performance will be a highlight of Bethel Woods’ Anniversary Week programming, commemorating the semi-centennial of the greatest festival of all time on the days in which it happened. Anniversary Week will include extended museum hours, docent tours of the exhibits and historic site, and a variety of events and programs, beginning with a screening of the Warner Bros. Academy-Award winning documentary Woodstock: the Director’s Cut on Thursday, August 15th. The screening will be held on the historic festival field with a huge screen under the stars on the location of the original stage – a truly unique experience for the audience assembled on the hallowed ground where it was filmed 50 years ago. On Friday night, the Pavilion Stage will present Ringo Starr and his All Star Band, with Woodstock alumni Arlo Guthrie, and The Edgar Winter Band. Tickets for Ringo Starr go on-sale Friday, March 22nd.



Reflecting on the cosmic significance of both anniversaries occurring in the same year, Santana says, “Both were monumental moments in my life. Woodstock and Supernatural took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage. I cannot think of these two moments without thinking about Mr. Bill Graham and Mr. Clive Davis. They are two of many angels in my life that helped shape my career.”



Santana will hit the road with his band and special guests The Doobie Brothers across North America this summer for the Supernatural Now tour. The three-month, 29-date celebration will commemorate two of the most important milestones in the iconic guitarist’s career: the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking, multiple Grammy-winning album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his momentous performance at Woodstock.



The 1999 album Supernatural was an unparalleled success and a watershed event in Santana’s career. Containing the back-to-back No. 1 singles “Smooth” and “Maria Maria,” the album sold over 30 million copies worldwide, topped the charts in over a dozen countries and swept the 2000 Grammy Awards, winning a record-tying nine Grammys including Album of the Year, as well as three Latin Grammys including Record of the Year.



“With Supernatural, I felt I had a masterpiece of joy in my heart,” says Santana. “While we were creating the album, I knew we were touching upon something inspiring and that we were creating music that was timeless, like Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On or Bob Marley’s Exodus. But no one was prepared for the Supernatural spiritual virus that moved across the world. The album touched little kids and grandparents and all points in between. I am very grateful to Clive Davis for helping me craft this seminal album that is still as relevant and infectious as the day it was released.”



“We are honored and humbled to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of the most successful albums of all time,” says Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management. “Carlos’ music is as vibrant and as relevant as it was when Supernatural debuted. Our concerts will showcase the melodies, grooves and brilliance of one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Carlos Santana.”



Thirty years before Supernatural, Santana mesmerized the then record-breaking audience at Woodstock – the band’s performance of “Soul Sacrifice” is regarded as one of the high points of the classic concert documentary. “I’ll never forget the way the music sounded, bouncing up against a field of bodies,” says Santana. “It’s well documented that I was tripping during our performance. At one point the guitar turned into an electric snake, twisting and turning. I kept willing the snake not to move and praying that it stayed in tune. By the time we played ‘Soul Sacrifice,’ I was able to breathe and focus, and the band crystalized as one. The magic of Woodstock would not have been possible without Bill Graham. No one had heard of us yet, but he made sure we were on the bill. He is always in my heart.”



While Santana will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras on the Supernatural Now tour, the guitarist says that the set list won’t be a dedicated nostalgia trip. The band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will perform new tracks from Santana’s soon-to-be released EP, In Search of Mona Lisa (due out January 25), as well as a much-anticipated, upcoming full-length produced by maverick hit maker Rick Rubin. Carlos Santana recently signed with Concord Records, which will release both discs.

“We’re always moving forward, and we have incredible new songs and melodies that will inspire you,” says Santana “I feel like a 20 year old on stage playing with this band, and they deliver on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your baggage behind. The shows will be well balanced between the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”



The original Woodstock festival took place between August 15-19, 1969. Santana reflects, “It is an honor to celebrate the anniversary of this historic event and return to that sacred ground once again in August. I have a lot of ideas about the anniversary and how to honor those who are no longer with us to celebrate. It is going to be an inspiring summer and we invite you to join us and celebrate life!”



To reward Santana’s loyal fans for years of support and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the award-winning album Supernatural, Carlos would like to share his latest masterpiece, a new full-length album of highly energetic and hypnotic songs, rhythms, melodies and grooves from Santana. Each pair of tickets purchased for this historic tour will receive this wonderful collection of new music as a special bonus.



