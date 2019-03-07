CARBONDALE – When the enterprising ladies of Women to Women THRIVE came together almost five years ago, they did so with heart-felt passion.

At 6:00pm Wednesday March 20th, Women to Women THRIVE will gather at the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Building to revitalize themselves and Spring into THRIVE.

“We want to reacquaint everyone with THRIVE, redefine its meaning, and introduce newcomers to who and what we are,” said Marina Whittington, one of the group’s 2014 founding members. “We’ll share a bit about our history, individual interests and gifts, and we’ll talk about some of the many events we’ve organized since we came together. There’ll be door prizes, entertainment, activities, samples, and displays to help guests learn about us and what makes us THRIVE. The evening is free, and we hope friends will bring more friends to join us too.”

When the initial small group of future-THRIVE ladies came together, they comprised an inordinately diverse blend of various interests, talents, skills, and they came from an equally wide variety of ages and backgrounds. From office workers to teachers, musicians, artists, cooks, and at-home parents, they were a handful of enterprising women who cared about one another and their community. But they wanted to grow and expand beyond their individual labels and identifiers. They wanted to flourish and blossom. Quite simply, they wanted to thrive.

“We got the idea of forming a locally-based women’s group from my daughter who attended Seton Hill University,” Whittington recalled. “Joya and some of her friends and teachers were part of E-Magnify, an energized group of women who offered free and invaluable support services to other women entrepreneurs, along with financial, marketing, and networking advice. I attended a few meetings with Joya and came home feeling excited and more energized myself. The overall premise of Joya’s group was intriguing. So, one morning over coffee at the local Y, I sat down with some of my women friends and discussed this and how we might develop something similar here. That’s really how THRIVE came about … one group’s idea leading to another.

“Nearly five years later, our name today says it all,” Whittington continued. “THRIVE the word and its inherent meaning defines us and tells others what we’re constantly trying to do and how we’d like to help them too. Our ultimate intentions were to offer resources, educational programs, advocacy initiatives, and networking opportunities to other business women. We wanted to help advance women entrepreneurs and professionals. During the last five years, we’ve done a lot of what we set out to do and expanded beyond business women, as those with immeasurable gifts from homemakers, retirees, and non-professionals have joined with us too. But sometimes life tends to get in the way, so our upcoming get-together is a celebratory way to mark Spring and invite others to join us. We want to help ourselves and others grow even further.”

As the group developed, they sought an easily recognizable name for themselves. “THRIVE just sort of evolved,” recalled Whittington. “The word THRIVE serves as a very workable acronym for what literally defines us. We’re a group of women who work together … we’re women helping women, women sharing with one another about what we believe in and what we can offer to others: Teach / Help / Reach / Invest / Value / Encourage.”

Nellie Connolly, baker/owner of PersoNELLIzed Cakes & Café and a founding THRIVE member, helped to further describe and define their unique group. “Through Teach, the women inform and instruct others about what they know best,” she said. “Help leads them to self-introspection, by creating a tight bond of trust where ‘girls only’ might tend to let it all out as we talk about those personal and sensitive things we’d not usually share around men.

“Reach is where we want to extend ourselves to young girls, to help empower them to do whatever they’re passionate about, leading as examples of perseverance and positive energy. Invest is how we work to give back to our community, going back to our roots and adding to its rich culture … investments produce growth.

“Value shows how we need one another and are proud of our community; by investing, we keep the value high. Encourage is sharing all the struggles we’ve gone through, how we made it to the end and want to cheer on others, encouraging them to keep working toward their goals and purpose in life.

“Personally,” Connolly added, “with the support of these ladies, I’ve learned so much and feel like a valuable part of a creative team. These ladies have watched me set my own goals and pushed me to take some of the hard steps to move forward. Now, I’m achieving my dreams! I feel so blessed to be a part of this group.”

Women to Women THRIVE has grown to include nearly 60 women from all walks of work and life up and down the valley. And they welcome newcomers to join them weekly, meeting for an hour on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 at PersoNELLized Cakes & Café, 9 Park Place. “We don’t collect any dues or fees and we’re not a non-profit group,” Connolly noted. “We function under the auspices of the local Chamber of Commerce for venue space and accounting purposes.”