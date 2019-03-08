LAKE ARIEL - Geometry students learn about many precise elements that comprise shapes and figures in their classroom studies like points, line segments, and angles. This holiday season Western Wayne High School geometry students had the opportunity to extend their education by sharing their knowledge of math with senior citizens and in return learned a lesson about elements that make the holiday season special like compassion, friendship, and the joy of giving to others.

Freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, in Ann Sledzinkski and Laura Wojnar’s geometry classes had the opportunity to participate in this event. The group visited the Julia Ribaudo Nursing Home in Lake Ariel on December 18 and gave presentations to the residents about handmade ornaments they created as geometry projects.

The students had to write an analysis of five geometric properties in their ornaments.

At the nursing home, students individually presented their ornaments to the seniors and discussed the mathematical concepts they learned more about in the process of making them. At the end of the presentations, students donated their ornaments to the residents.

Students also had the chance to visit with them and have personal conversations. These intimate discussions led to the students learning more about the residents’ personal lives and helped the students to know which resident would most enjoy receiving the unique ornaments.

