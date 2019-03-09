Planning ahead for spring, Richard Briden, member of Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission, spoke about plans for the Community Garden during the Commission’s meeting February 26.

HAWLEY - Planning ahead for spring, Richard Briden, member of Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission, spoke about plans for the Community Garden during the Commission’s meeting February 26.

An idea that has blossomed is to offer a rebate on part of the $35 fee to rent a garden bed, if the gardener cleans it up at the end of the growing season.

The garden is a project of the Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP), on which Briden is also a board member. The DHP partners with the Hawley Public Library, where the garden was allowed to be established, and with the Borough. The applications and fees to rent a garden plot are handled through the Borough Office.

This will be the third year for the Hawley Community Garden. There are 11 raised beds, enclosed within a chain link fence. One bed is kept by the library for use by the children’s department. The other 10 beds may be rented to grow flowers, vegetables or herbs.

Briden, who oversees the garden project, said he has heard that the $35 fee may hinder people from renting a bed. DHP’s Physical Improvement Committee discussed this, and agreed that a $15 rebate would be a good idea, he said.

Michael Dougherty, of Parks & Rec, suggested that offering a rebate almost encourage the gardener to come back next year. Briden responded that this way, the gardener can in effect reserve them a spot for the next growing season.

Hawley Parks & Rec meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., at Borough Hall opposite Bingham Park.



