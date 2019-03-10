HONESDALE - On Thursday, March 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Cooperage in Honesdale will host an author talk by John Harvey about his recent publication The Stillness of The Living Forest: A Year of Listening and Learning.

It started with a personal commitment to sit an hour a week for a full year at the same spot in the forest.

The intention was to connect with nature and to observe the flow of natural life through the four seasons. A commitment to sit, alone (or so he thought) in the woods once a week for a year seemed like a good way to reconnect with nature as well as an opportunity to take on a personal challenge. As the year progressed, John learned more about the natural world and by extension humanity and himself than he would have ever imagined possible.

Sharing his experiences with others, he found that many people expressed their own interest in and desire to reconnect with nature.



Journal became a book



Drawing on his background in psychology he recognized the therapeutic and healing potential of a nature connection. His journal grew into a book. He thought that his year-long project might encourage, even inspire others, to initiate their own program of re-engagement with nature. He hoped to provide readers with practical, easy, and approachable ways to have their own nature experiences and to accrue the many physical, mental, emotional, even spiritual benefits that a nature connection can provide.

For more information about John Harvey's book please visit thecooperageproject.org.





Who he is



John Harvey, Ph.D. is a naturalist and consulting psychologist who resides in the Poconos. As a psychologist Harvey works with children and adults with developmental and acquired challenges of learning and memory. He has an abiding interest in relaxation training, stress management, and personal development.

He is the author of Total Relaxation: Healing Practices for Body, Mind and Spirit; Deep Sleep: Complete Rest for Health, Longevity and Vitality; and a contributing editor for The Quiet Mind: Techniques for Transforming Stress.

Obtaining his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Harvey served for many years as Director of Psychology at Allied Services in Scranton, and was an adjunct faculty member at the University of Scranton. Dr. Harvey is available for presentations, interviews, author events, and book signings.

Donations will be collected at the door. The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.