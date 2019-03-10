HONESDALE– Wayne Bank recently launched a new Smart Banking Solution Center at their Honesdale Main Street Community Office.

The Smart Banking Solution Center was designed to introduce customers to the wide array of electronic and mobile banking services offered by the Bank. The centerpiece is an interactive, state-of-the-art, floor-standing touchscreen that customers can use to access detailed information and video tutorials. Electronic and mobile banking services including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Mobile Deposit Capture, BillPay, Direct Deposit, Instant Balance, Touch ID®, and CardValet® will be featured.

“We are so pleased to introduce our new Smart Banking Solution Center to Honesdale and the surrounding communities,” stated Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank. “Our electronic and mobile banking services provide financial solutions, using computers and smart devices, that were designed to help our customers save time, save money, and simplify their banking. The Smart Banking Solution Center offers a convenient place to explore these wonderful resources.”

Robert J. Mancuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Wayne Bank, added, “The Smart Banking Solution Center is part of Wayne Bank’s ongoing initiative to provide our valued customers with the most advanced, secure, and user-friendly bank technology. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished with this innovative new installation and are looking forward to expanding our efforts with additional Smart Banking Solution Centers this year.”

CardValet is a registered trademark of Fiserv, Inc. Touch ID is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc.

