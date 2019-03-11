MILFORD - The 2nd Annual Garpofire Community Auction beneficiaries were announced February 18 and they are GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center, the Pike County Public Library and Safe Haven of Pike County, each receiving 30%, and the remaining 10% will be donated to a fund at the Greater Pike Community Foundation.

The event will be held at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, on East High Street in Milford, on Saturday, September 28. A sneak preview reception will be held on Friday evening, September 27.

The Garpofire auction was created to encourage and facilitate collaborative fundraising for different community beneficiaries each year. The event’s title, Garpofire, is derived from the three original beneficiary organizations: the Milford Garden Club, Milford Police Department and Milford Volunteer Fire Department.

“This is a rich opportunity for our organizations to partner with one another for the good of the citizens of Pike County”, said Linda Pinto, President of the Milford Garden Club, who served as co-chair, with Milford Council member Annette Haar, of the 2018 auction. “We are now ready to accept auction donations, which can be art, antiques, time at vacation homes, merchandise or any kind of special experience,” said Rose Chiocchi, the executive director of the Pike County Public Library, one of the Garpofire beneficiary organizations.

Representatives from each beneficiary organization will join the 2018 steering committee members to serve as a steering committee for the 2019 auction. Milford Mayor Sean Strub will again be serving as auctioneer.

For more information on the event please check the Garpofire website, www.garpofire.com, https://www.facebook.com/GarPoFire/ or by email at Garpofire2019@gmail.com.





