TYLER HILL — U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania is pleased to announce that Projan Custom Flooring has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Tyler Hill community.

Projan Custom Flooring at 705 Cochecton Turnpike will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; and on-call Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (272) 777-4181 or visitinghttps://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Tyler-Hill-PA-18469/051177/ today.

Projan Custom Flooring partners Jim, Liz and Justin Shields are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Wayne County.

U-Haul and Projan Custom Flooring are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Projan Custom Flooring is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.