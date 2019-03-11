WASHINGTON – Conagra Brands, Inc., a Milton, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products may contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products. The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom of the bowl. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

The problem was discovered by the firm after receiving consumer complaints that bowls of microwave beef ravioli were mislabeled as “chicken with rice & vegetables.” FSIS was notified on March 8, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra’s manager of quality, at 1-(800) 921-7404. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Michael Cummins, Conagra’s vice president of communications, at (312) 549-5257.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.