HAWLEY, Pa. – Tim Sohn, founder and CEO of Sohn Social Media Solutions, will teach area businesses and nonprofits how to most effectively use Facebook to increase awareness and sales at a Facebook Training on March 14, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Hawley Public Library. The Downtown Hawley Partnership is the organizer of the event.

The training is open to all business owners, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, marketers and event organizers interested in learning how to improve their Facebook presence to get results, whatever they me.

“Facebook is a long-term game. It is all about building relationships - not just posting promotions. During the training, I’ll show businesses and nonprofits which types of content (hint, hint – video!) resonate the best on Facebook, provide examples of small businesses doing it right, and so much more,” said Sohn.

The event is free for Downtown Hawley Partnership members and $10 for non-members.

To sign up, call the Hawley Public Library at (570) 226-4620.

Contact Sohn at tim@sohnsocialmediasolutions.com with any questions.

About the Downtown Hawley Partnership

The Downtown Hawley Partnership is comprised of Hawley area businesses, organizations and individuals working together to bring cohesiveness, aesthetics, and structure to the growth and development of downtown Hawley. For more information, visit visithawleypa.com, or call (570) 226-4064. Like their Facebook page for the latest going on in Hawley.

About Sohn Social Media Solutions

Tim Sohn is the founder and CEO of Sohn Social Media Solutions, based in Shohola, Pa. He is a marketing strategist who helps businesses, nonprofit organizations and events increase awareness and sales through social media marketing training and management / advertising programs, public relations services, website creation, search engine optimization, and more. He is also co-host of The Tim & Jim Show, a weekly Facebook Live show focused on marketing, public relations and entrepreneurship. The show is Wednesdays at noon on the Sohn Social Media Solutions Facebook business page. He was previously a stay-at-home dad for six years and loves Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee light and sweet. Contact him at 973-255-8110 (call/text) or tim@sohnsocialmediasolutions.com. For more information, visit SohnSocialMediaSolutions.com.