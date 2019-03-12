Marietta, OH – The American Birding Expo is pleased to announce that is has awarded a total of $14,000 to seven nonprofit organizations that have demonstrated their dedication to protecting wild birds and their habitats, and raising awareness of key environmental issues impacting birdlife. • The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center, in Zanesville, Ohio, received $1,000 for the construction of a chimney swift tower as well as the replacement of bluebird and kestrel nest boxes. • Project SNOWstorm, based in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, received $2,400 for its continued work in snowy owl research and conservation. • The Delaware Nature Society, based in Hockessin, Delaware, received $2,400 for research in the Red Clay Valley (a designated Important Bird Area), to inform future land management efforts designed to increase bird diversity. • The South Jersey Quail Project of Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, received $2,400 for the maintenance and expansion of quail habitat. • Georgia’s Atlanta Audubon Society received $2,400 for the construction of a chimney swift tower with a wrap-around signage kiosk to educate the public in Sam’s Lake Bird Sanctuary. • Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center in Petersburg, Pennsylvania, received $2,400 to construct kestrel nest boxes and to educate landowners on kestrel habitat conservation. • The Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, was awarded $1,000 for the installation of bluebird boxes at local elementary schools in order to educate children on birds and bird conservation. Money for the American Birding Expo’s Conservation Fund was raised through raffles and silent auctions at its 2018 event in Oaks, Pennsylvania. This year’s seven grant winners were selected from more than 100 applicants following an extensive review process by the staff of Bird Watcher’s Digest, North America’s first popular birding magazine. Bill Thompson, III, the magazine’s editor and publisher, founded the American Birding Expo in 2015. The Expo is the largest and most diverse shopping experience available to bird watchers in North America, with exhibitors from around the world representing all aspects of the birding and nature market, including birding tours, optics, gear, nonprofit conservation groups, artists, bird feeding merchandise, and more. For more information, please visit birdingexpo.com.