HONESDALE - The third week’s rankings of the 2019 Wayne and Pike County Stock Market Challenge is in with Wallenpaupack High School under the leadership of Colleen Connors leading the way, and Lisette Kozar from Forest City School District leading in the Middle School Division.



Week three Rankings:



High school and teacher are followed by their portfolio and rate of return:

1

Wallenpaupack- Colleen Connors

101,758.49

1.99%

2

Western Wayne- Thomas Lodini

100,755.53

0.83%

3

Forest City - Lisette Kozar

100,148.05

0.15%



Middle school and teacher are followed by their portfolio and rate of return:

1

Forest City- Lisette Kozar

102,432.66

2.43%.



2

Delaware Valley- Stephen Kim

102,344.21

2.34%



3

Wallenpaupack- Argyros Paspalas

102,142.33

2.14%



The best student per school wins $25 in each division with all participating schools. The schools invited to participate are Canaan Christian Academy, Carbondale Area, Delaware Valley, Forest City Regional, Wallenpaupack Area, Wayne Highlands and Western Wayne High Schools. Additionally, the top ranking students compete for $480 in a total prize package for Wayne and Pike County with additional prizes for state winners in the division and the overall program.

The Dime Bank supports local schools in the sponsorship of the Wayne and Pike County Stock Market Challenge from the Pennsylvania Council of Financial Literacy (PennCFL). This program is co-sponsored by The Wayne Independent, Carbondale News, and The News Eagle newspapers.

These students represent their schools in a special local and competitive investment competition. A celebratory luncheon will be held at the Boiler Room in Hawley on May 10 to honor the schools, teachers, and their students.

PennCFL’s mission is to provide Pennsylvania’s K-12 students with economic, personal finance, and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life, and professional success.

For additional information, please contact Carolyn Shirk, Vice President at carolyn.penncfl@gmail.com or call 570-975-5149.



