HONESDALE — Destiny Schemitz, a Honesdale High School senior, wrote movingly about her grandparents to win the Honesdale Rotary’s annual student essay contest. The theme this year was “Be the Inspiration” and content could focus on who inspired the writer, how the writer inspires others or how they might inspire others in the future.

“When my grandmother was barely a few years older than I am right now, she made the life changing decision to immigrate to the United States from Austria with her husband and her young daughter…” Destiny wrote about the trials her grandmother endured in a new country without knowing a word of English.

“I am able to find inspiration in the path that my grandparents took,” Destiny penned. “When I need strength to continue on, I recall the trials that my relatives endured and I remind myself that I can overcome any obstacle in my way.”

Two other students participated in the contest: Senior Mackenzie Meagher, who as the oldest of five girls, was a role model to her sisters: “…my treatment of others has influenced how my sisters treat other people I try to see the good in everyone and make sure to focus on people’s positive characteristics.”

Junior Miranda Fritz wrote about her friend Tim who “makes a genuine effort to be supportive of all his friends and easily recognizes when someone may need encouraging words or even a simple smile.”

All the essays were required to be original, under 600 words, grammatically sound, and… inspiring! The winner was awarded $250 and entered in the Rotary District 7410 contest to be eligible for a $1,000 award.