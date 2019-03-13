HONESDALE - The Cooperage on Friday, March 15 is hosting A part variety show, part dance party — an event featuring performances by NYC magician and entertainer, The Great Dubini and NYC comedian and musical character, Wilfredo.

They will be followed by three Dee-Jays spinning funk, soul, rock & roll, and more. Dee-Jays Sommer Santoro, Gary Moss and his son, “master” Alden will bring the party tunes that span the decades.

This event is for adults only (age 21 and up) and is BYOB. Doors open at 7 p.m. with performing acts starting at 7:30 p.m. and dancing until 11 p.m. The suggested donation, accepted at the door, is $10.

Gregory Dubin has performed his unique brand of magic around the world, from the streets of New York to the stages of Tokyo and beyond. He can be seen regularly at many of New York City’s top venues and is highly sought after for private and corporate events.

As a consultant he has brought magic and special effects to a number of productions including the smash broadway hit, Sleep No More.

Wilfredo is the musical character comedy phenomenon who has charmed, hypnotized and terrified audiences around the world. Instantly recognizable by his trademark appearance – the high waisted trousers, tight shirt and the sound of voice to die for – he is described as an uplifting and unforgettable experience.

Whether he’s performing in the plush surroundings of the Café de Paris, or to the muddy festival-goers of the Glastonbury Festival, or playing to the discerning masses at New York’s Lincoln Center, Wilfredo captures the imagination of all sorts of audiences.

Performing original song and twisted cover versions, Wilfredo has been presented internationally. Equally at home playing to comedy fans, a late night supper club crowd or under the big top canvas of the circus, Wilfredo is outlandish, irreverent and always entertaining.

The Cooperage is found at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.



