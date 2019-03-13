35 students from Carbondale Area’s Student Council along with their advisors, Miss Teressa Dombrosky and Mrs. Joanna Grizzanti attended DISTRICT IX Conference on February 15, 2019 called "The Time to Climb " held at Dallas High School.

The meeting took place in the in various classrooms throughout the school where the students participated in some ice-breakers, visited with college vendors and listened to guest speakers.

The speakers encouraged students to overcome all challenges and pursue their dreams at all costs.

The qualities of a good leader were delineated. Leadership, determination, and confidence were stressed.

Connor Eibach, currently in Grade 10 at Carbondale Area. Connor is a member of Student Council this year, so this conference was very important to him.

When asked how he felt about what he learned he said, “It was really a great day. It gave me a lot of ideas that I would like to implement at our school. The conference inspired me to bring the message of energy and enthusiasm home. I want to encourage more school spirit and promote acceptance and positivity throughout our school community.”