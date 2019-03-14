DINGMANS FERRY - On February 27, the Dingman Delaware Middle School held its annual Talent Show that featured a variety of student talents. The annual fundraiser that supports the school’s music department included: dancing, singing, comedy and novelty acts. This year, over was $700, which will help send music department students to their Music In the Parks competition in May. From left: Talent Show Winners: Kelsey Clarke, Josephine Dijan, Naomi Morgenroth, Anna Broffman, Declan Mead, Naomi Arius and Sophia Gentile.

Contributed