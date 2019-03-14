HONESDALE - On Sunday, March 17 please join RiverFolk Concerts for a performance of New York’s Slambovian Circus of Dreams at The Cooperage in Honesdale.

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams “is a riveting, mesmerizing, crazy, amazing machine of music.” – Chronogram Magazine. With their “Hilariously genius, philosophically cosmic, folk-metal mastery” at work, their melodic avant-folk rock casts a spell that charms from the first note. With thought-provoking lyrics and styles ranging from dusty Americana ballads to huge Pink Floydesque cinematic anthems, the ‘Slambovian Experience’ is what keeps fans coming back for more.

The show will start at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. Suggested donation of $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Make a reservation by calling 570-253-2020 or 845-252-6783 or email riverfolkconcerts@thecoopeargeproject.org.



From Sleepy Hollow



Formed in Sleepy Hollow, New York over a decade ago, they pioneered the alt-folk circuit, staying on the fringes of the music industry. Winning support from indie radio and press since their inception, fans fueled their career from the ground up to an international status. Having headlined major music festivals and venues across the US, Canada and UK, this band has a devoted cult following across the globe.

The band is led by songwriter Joziah Longo on vocals/guitar/harmonica.

Joziah is joined by Sharkey McEwen on guitar and mandolin, multi-instrumentalist Tink Lloyd on accordion/cello/ukelele/melodica with Felipe Torres on drums and percussion plus Bob Torsello on bass.

The Cooperage is at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.