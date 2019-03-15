Six years ago, Cpl. Robert McAvoy thought the best way to serve his country was to use his skills to keep the Army’s lines of communication open.

McAvoy was named Tobyhanna’s Warfighter of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2019 during a ceremony at the Wilkes-Barre Penguins hockey game on Feb. 16. He is a satellite communications specialist in the Pennsylvania Army Reserves 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB).

“He is a leader who encourages others to follow his example by assuming more responsibility when opportunity knocks, said Sgt. 1st Class Javier Cruz, acting first sergeant, 392nd ESB, B Company at Tobyhanna Army Depot. “His character and overall mentality can be described in three words – lead, fight, win.”

Satellite communication system operator-maintainers maintain satellite communications equipment and associated devices. The military occupational specialty training teaches Soldiers how to conduct network activities as well as complete required documents. Responsibilities include knowing how to assemble and operate satellite communications antennas in remote locations.

McAvoy admits he’s always looking for the chance to grow and develop. Coworkers say he never misses an opportunity to train and has volunteered for multiple missions.

Last year he stepped up and assumed a leadership role during a joint network node mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. While there, he excelled at performing duties above his grade, according to Cruz.

McAvoy also deployed to Southwest Asia as part of a four-person team tasked with implementing a tactical network.

“The technical knowledge that I have gained in the military has proven to be an effective tool that has changed my life,” McAvoy said. “As a Soldier, I’ve learned that no matter what happens, you have the power to make change.”

The Warfighter of the Quarter Award recognizes the bond between the depot workforce and the warfighters they support here and around the world.