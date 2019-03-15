FNCB Bank, locally-based for over 100 years, has announced a $77,500 Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donation to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation.

The Diocese of Scranton donation will help provide tuition assistance to students enrolled in pre-school, elementary and high school programs in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Each year, more than 1,000 families receive tuition awards from the diocese foundation, many of which are funded through FNCB’s contributions.

Since 2010, FNCB has contributed more than $1,600,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative.

The support of the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation is part of FNCB’s larger Community Caring initiative. As a true, local community bank, FNCB Bank is making a difference through volunteerism, donations and outreach programs.

