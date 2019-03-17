LAKE ARIEL - Mix and mingle with friends while enjoying the warmth of a roaring fire, ice cold beer and food at Lacawac's 4th Annual Fire & Ice cocktail event and fundraiser on Thursday, March 21 at the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, new Hawley.

Proceeds benefit Lacawac's environmental education programs for children in grades K-12.

Lacawac invites you to support this event as a sponsor.

“Support from businesses like yours will make a huge difference in our outreach education programs,” said Craig Lukatch.

The following levels and benefits are available:

$100 Food Station Sponsors

One complimentary ticket to the event Company/individual name on event signage and promotions Promotion in social media outlets and recognition on Lacawac website

$250 Beer Flight Sponsors

One of four food station sponsors and verbal recognition at the event Three complimentary tickets to the event Company logo/individual name on event signage and invitations Promotion in social media outlets and recognition on Lacawac Website

$500 Fire and Ice Title Sponsor (1 Available)

Title and presenting sponsor for Tapas, Tunes and Toasts Event Five complimentary tickets to the event Company logo/individual name on event signage and invitations Placement of company banner or information at the event

For more information about a sponsorship, contact Craig Lukatch at 570-689-9494 or craig.lukatch@lacawac.org.



