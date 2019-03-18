WALLENPAUPACK - On Wednesday, February 27, Wallenpaupack Area Career Coordinator Mrs. Colleen Edwards arranged for Ms. Gretchen Ruddy, AM Skier Agency Account Partner, and Ms. Bethany Davis, partner with Confinis CPM, to speak to FBLA and business students at the high school.

Ms. Ruddy discussed her responsibilities as well as AM Skier Agency’s philosophy about personalized customer relationships and community commitments. Although the agency insures people and camps nationally, their agency offers many career opportunities besides working as an insurance agent.

Additionally, Gretchen provided the Skier family history and talked about their business, which originated ninety-nine years ago. Ms. Ruddy played a video that emphasized the Skier family’s belief in building relationships and caring about others.

Lastly, Gretchen informed the students about a paid internship that AM Skier is developing. The internship is designed to teach students about the insurance business while developing business skills that are transferrable to all career paths.

Jack Monte commented, “I think it is awesome that a local business is offering high school students' valuable opportunities.”

Ms. Davis, a 2001 Wallenpaupack alumni, talked about her career experiences. She then shared her LinkedIn profile, explaining the pertinent information that should appear on the profile, pointing out that skills and endorsements are one of the most valuable aspects of any profile. Additionally, she told the students that references should be able to verify work quality and illustrate diverse aspects of the individual’s talents, skills, and work.

Bethany provided the students with a LinkedIn guide that shows students how to build a profile. “After this presentation, I now understand what LinkedIn is, how to use it, and why it is such a great resource,” remarked Emily Peet.

Mrs. Edwards and the students thank Ms. Ruddy and Ms. Davis for their valuable and informative presentation.





