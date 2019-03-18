MILFORD - Rabbi Yehuda Clapman has extended an invitation to the Jewish community of Milford, Dingmans Ferry and the surrounding area to a Grand Purim Party. The event is set for Thursday, March 21 at 5 p.m., at the Milford Community House, 201 Broad St., Milford.

Purim tells the story of the triumph of the Biblical Queen Esther over the

Wicket Hamen. “Its relevance then as it is now,”said Rabbi Clapman.

Join together to hear the story read from an original handwritten parchment scroll.

Exchange Purim “goodies” packages with each other (which are provided).

Coins will be distributed to the needy.

There will be Purim edible goodies, prizes for all children, raffle prizes and special prizes for kids who masquerade.

Admission is free.

For more information contact Rabbi Yehuda Clapman at 718-774-9313.