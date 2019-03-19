Wayne County Treasurer Brian T. Field has announced his campaign for re-election. Prior to becoming Treasurer, Field was employed in the Banking business for twenty-eight years.

Since he has taken office he has overseen the ongoing implementation of computers into all phases of the office in order to increase efficiency and productivity and also the implementation of a web based point of sale automated licensing system for the sale of hunting and fishing licenses to the public.

Field serves as a member on the County Salary board, Retirement board and Prison board. He also serves on the Antlerless Deer Committee of the County Treasurers' Association of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He takes pride and enjoys working with the public in offering hunting, fishing, small games of chance and dog licenses.

Field believes that his extensive financial experience and customer service skills are a tailored fit for the Treasurers' Office.

Field is a member of the First Baptist Church of Hollisterville and lives in Hamlin with his wife, the former Kimberly VanDeLinde, and two sons, Samuel and Benjamin