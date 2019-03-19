HAWLEY — Spring brings renewed growth to the Hawley Silk Mill, with a slew of new tenants taking up residence in the historic repurposed building. The expanding roster of businesses, professional services and retailers now includes a U.S. Congressional District Office, a global communications firm, a brewery and a well-established real estate association.

Congressman Matt Cartwright will host a grand opening for his Hawley Congressional District Office located in the Hawley Silk Mill, Suite 213 on Tuesday, March 19 at noon. Prior to the grand opening celebration, the public is also invited to attend, “Coffee with Your Congressman” from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Boiler Room of the Hawley Silk Mill. The event is an opportunity for constituents to visit the congressman in a casual, come-and-go environment. Congressman Cartwright was re-elected for a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018. He serves the newly-formed Eighth District which includes Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne Counties as well as portions of Monroe and Luzerne Counties.

Hawley Silk Mill’s newest tenants also includes 1-800-Public Relations. The on-demand news and communications organization has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. The firm offers performance public relations and marketing services to clients around the globe. Hopping Eagle Brewing Company will launch its business in late spring with its base of operations at Hawley Silk Mill. The brainchild of local entrepreneurs, the nano brewery will have a tap room offering tastings of its craft brews as well as sales of its products. "On behalf of all the owners, I would just like to say that Hopping Eagle Brewing Company is excited to be a part of the historical Hawley Silk Mill. We look forward to being a part of the community and meeting everyone who stops by to enjoy all that the Silk Mill has to offer." Shared Ronnie Passaro, Brewmaster & Owner. Pike/Wayne Association of Realtors will relocate to the Hawley Silk Mill this month. Founded in 2010, the organization provides its members with innovative service programs and education plus advocates for private property rights as well as professional and ethical real estate practices.

Justin Genzlinger, Owner/CEO of Settlers Hospitality is excited about Hawley Silk Mill’s continued growth. “With the addition of our newest tenants, Hawley Silk Milk strengthens its mission to be a hub for commerce and community,” explains Genzlinger. “It’s so rewarding to see the enthusiastic response to our adaptive reuse of space. We’re proud to serve as a catalyst to bring new business and services to Hawley and the Lake Region and look forward to even more opportunities in the future.”

Hawley Silk Mill is the largest Bluestone building in the world. Built in 1880 as the Bellemonte Silk Mill, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2009, the current owners transformed the building into a lifestyle center- a place for residents and visitors to gather, shop, exercise and learn. The entire third floor is home to Lackawanna College’s only campus in Wayne and Pike Counties. The Hawley Silk Mill also houses Lake Region Fitness, Art on the Edge, Looking Glass Gallery, Shops at the Mill and numerous professional offices. The Silk Mill’s innovative design and state-of-the-art technology, appeals to business owners and visitors alike.

About Hawley Silk Mill

Located in Hawley, PA the Hawley Silk Mill, this historic bluestone building is an innovation in adaptive reuse and new technology. It consists of retail businesses, offices, a gym and is the home to Lackawanna College Lake Region Center. The Hawley Silk Mill is home to several professional services including Maternal Family Healthcare, 1-800-Public Relations, Mind Vision, Logic Paws, and therapist offices. The silk mill also houses the Cocoon Coffeehouse and Bakery, their retail and whole sale bakery operation as well as catering services.