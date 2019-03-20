The Forest City Regional Mask and Hammer Drama Club will be performing the musical "The Wizard of Oz" this spring! In the play, Dorothy Gale of Kansas is swept away from her family farm by a tornado and finds herself in the magical land of Oz. But the Wicked Witch of the West and her minions of Winkies and Flying Monkeys want Dorothy and her dog Toto gone!

With the help of Glinda the Good Witch, the Munchkins, and her new friends Scarecrow, Tinman, and Lion, Dorothy learns that no matter what, "There's no place like home!" Performances will take place on Friday, March 29th at 7:00 pm, Saturday, March 30th at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, March 31st at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and free for children ages 3 and under.

Pictured above, the Wizard of Oz (Anthony D'Antuono) presents items to Dorothy (Katie Nguyen), Lion (Matthew Giles), Tinman (Blaise Albright), and Scarecrow (David Lynch).