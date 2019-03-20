WAYMART—Prom hopefuls have a chance for a great deal on dresses and accessories this Friday at the Second Annual Aurora's Closet boutique, hosted by the Aurora Assembly #189, Waymart, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

This Friday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church, interested prom shoppers can peruse an assortment of dresses in myriad styles and sizes from 00-20.

“A friend told me about Aurora's Closet and being a senior on a low budget, it was an awesome opportunity!” stated shopper Brianna Tuite in feedback to the Aurora Assembly.

Other feedback from last year's boutique came from Cathy Batt Arendt, who noted, “Two senior girls with limited income heard of an opportunity of receiving a prom dress from a place called Aurora's Closet and low and behold they both found beautiful dresses exactly what they were looking for and they looked beautiful the night of prom thanks in part to Aurora's Closet"

All dresses are gently-used donations ranging between $5 and $20 each, with most falling in the $10 range, explained event coordinator, Libby Rush.

“Having the ability to shop for a wide variety of styles and sizes for Prom season including designer labels, exquisite fabrics, elegant tailoring while sticking to a limited budget is not out of the question for rural Wayne County,” said Rush in an email. “The reality of owning quality gently worn and new formal/semi-formal wear and accessories at Aurora's Closet has been validated.”

Rush explained a great deal of donations came from Cindy Hansen, a resident of New Jersey with property in Wayne County as well.

Hansen delivered many items in person, as well as mailed several packages containing donated items.

Writing to the Aurora Assembly, Hansen said, “It was a pleasure donating and collecting gowns and accessories for the Aurora's Closet and working with Libby Rush and The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. I was so happy that these beautiful gowns could be worn and enjoyed by girls in the Waymart area. Keep up the great work!”

Fellow donator Terri Fortuna also wrote of her experience “So happy to donate dresses to Aurora’s Closet. I loved wearing the dresses and love that someone else can get the chance to enjoy them as well. And all for a great cause.”

Noting that attendance is “a no-brainer!,” Rush stated, “The icing on the cake is that all proceeds are donated back to the local community.”

Proceeds from Aurora's Closet dress sales are earmarked for donation to the Waymart Food Pantry. Last year's Aurora's closet raised $500 for the cause.

In addition to affordable dresses and accessories, this year's Aurora's Closet will also have door prizes for attendees.

Rush noted there will also be two volunteers on hand to help with alterations if necessary.

“If a girl picks a dress and needs it to be altered, then we'll get with one of the volunteers and try to get those two together,” Rush explained in an interview.

Hoping to get more dresses into the hands of those who need them, Rush noted those who might not be able to attend on Friday can make an appointment for dress fittings if need be.

Those looking to set up an appointment can do so by calling Rush at 570-878-0856.

Looking to keep dress stocks full for future boutiques, Rush noted those attending this year's Aurora's Closet to look for a dress may also bring any gowns they wish to donate.

Aurora Assembly

The Aurora Assembly #189 Waymart, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a Masonic youth service organization which has benefitted the Waymart community since it formed in 2010.

Charitable events aside from Aurora's Closet include donations to Dessin Animal Shelter, planting flowers in Wayside Park and many services for seniors and veterans in the community.

Open to young women between the ages of 11 and 21, the Aurora Assembly meets every first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Waymart Masonic Lodge, 136 South Street.

The group also has a pledge group of young ladies ages 8-11 which meets every first Thursday of the month.

More information on the Aurora Assembly #189 or the upcoming Aurora's Closet is available by calling the Advisory Board Members: Libby Rush, 570-878-0856; Stepheny Rush, 570-493-4335; Carol Hunt, 570-493-1983; or Glenys Edwards, 570-209-6869.