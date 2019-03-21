LACKAWAXEN TWP. - Firefighters were summoned to a structure for at 117 Lamplighter Lane, Masthope Mountain Community, during the noon hour, Tuesday, March 19.

The house was a complete loss, with smoke rising from the foundation and charred remains of the upper section, at the time firefighters had their hoses trained on hot spots.

A shed also caught fire.

Forest Fire Chief Timothy Knapp said that there was no one hurt, and the resident was not at home at the time of the blaze. No pets were hurt either.

Central Volunteer Fire Department and Forest Volunteer Fire Department were called out at 12:34 p.m., with aid from Lackawaxen, Greeley and Shohola Fire Departments in Pike County, and Hawley. Welcome Lake and Honesdale (heavy rescue truck) in Wayne County.

Knapp said that it was a fast moving fire and the structure was a total loss on arrival of the first engine. The cause was still being investigated as of Wednesday.

“All of the stations responding are volunteers and all could use some more help,” Knapp said. “I would encourage folks to see what they can [do to] help with their local organization.”



