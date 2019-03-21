LACKAWAXEN - Two people in one car were believed to have been killed due to crashing in the village of Lackawaxen, early Wednesday morning, March 20, PA State Police, Blooming Grove reports. A second car then came along and smashed into the overturned car, and kept going.

The two persons deceased were identified as Bran Bristol, age 48, of Barryville,NY, who was driving, and his passenger, York Illing, age 31, of Lackawaxen, PA.

The crash occurred on Route 590 at Lackawaxen Road, at 12:09 a.m.

Cpl. Michael Maguire said that Bristol was operating a 2005 GMC Yukon, northbound on Route 590. The operator was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a rock and tree, and then came to rest in the northbound travel lane of Route 590.

“It is believed that this collision cause the deaths of the two occupants of the 2005 GMC Yukon, Cpl. Maguire said.

A second vehicle was also traveling north on Route 590 and came upon and struck the passenger’s side of the already overturned Yukon with its front end. This collision cause the front registration plate to fall off the vehicle that was identified as a 2000 Ford Mustang with a NY registration. State Police said that this collision also caused damage to the front of the Mustang that cause sit to lose its fluids. The Mustang then fled the scene north on Route 590.

State Police identified the operator of the Mustang to be Ana M. Kenah, no age released, of Lackawaxen. Kenah received a minor injury.

All occupants were wearing seat belts. Cpl. Maguire said that the crashes remain under investigation.

Fire companies that were summoned included Lackawaxen, Central, Greeley and Blooming Grove (rescue vehicle).