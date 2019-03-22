SCRANTON — Lindsay McGraw of Lakewood is among the four University of Scranton Doctor of Physical Therapy (D.P.T.) students who will present their research at the Novel Physiotherapies and Physical Rehabilitation Conference in London in August.

D.P.T. students Jamie Christensen, Branchville, New Jersey; Maura McGowan '16, Scranton; Lindsay McGraw '16, Lakewood; and Cory Piening, Horsham, will present "The Effect of Virtual Reality Training on Balance and Mobility in Adults with Moderate to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury: A Systematic Review" at the Novel Physiotherapies & Physical Rehabilitation Conference in August in London. Their research was conducted with faculty advisor Renee Hakim, Ph.D.

McGraw is a 2016 graduate of the University of Scranton.