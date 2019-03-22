​Dunmore – On Monday, April 1 the Exit 3 (Plains/Wilkes-Barre) off-ramp from SR 309 South (North Cross Valley) to SR 2004 (River Street) will be closed until the fall of 2020. During this time, the bridge deck and side walls of the bridge will be removed and replaced. The beams and girders will also be painted.

The posted detour will lead motorists to Exit 2 (Wilkes-Barre/Center City), to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard North, where temporary traffic signals have been installed, to SR 309 North and back to River Street.

A special provision is being made for emergency vehicles that will allow them to exit at a newly constructed off-ramp and then utilize the shoulder of the on-ramp from River Street to SR 309. Emergency responders will be going against the normal flow of traffic, but behind concrete barriers.

This work was originally scheduled for last year, but was delayed when the Wyoming Valley Sewer Authority had to perform emergency work on River Street which would have caused conflicting detours, and lenghty delays for vehicles going to the hospital. So the PennDOT contractor adjusted the schedule and completed work on the on-ramp from River Street to SR 309 North while those repairs were made.