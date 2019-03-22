Hawley Council member Michelle Rojas shared about another grant that is expected to cover paving, and she advised using it for part of Church Street at the March 13 Council meeting.

HAWLEY - Hawley Council member Michelle Rojas shared about another grant that is expected to cover paving, and she advised using it for part of Church Street at the March 13 Council meeting. The minimum request that can be sought is $100,000 she said.

Council approved applying for the money from CSA, to pave Church Street from the railroad tracks to Welwood Avenue and Welwood as far as Atkinson Street; as an alternate, they would add Church Street from the tracks to Bishop Avenue. An inquiry will be made if the grant can be used for street signs as well.

Scott Mead, Public Works Director, said he patched the potholes on Church Street last Wednesday but the patch was already gone by Sunday. He said he would return to patch them again.



Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m., in Bingham Park. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures with the kids. Wallenpaupack students in the Volunteers of Paupack club plan to fill the candy bags at Borough Hall.Council approved purchase of two security systems at Borough Hall. The company, JnJ, gave a price of $1,873 for one side and $1,845 for the other.Public Works Director Scott Mead said the department now has a machine to paint crosswalks in-house.Council member Patricia Bartelson advised replacing the emergency exit lights at borough hall. Council agreed to replace four exit sign lights with LED, at a price of $200.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.



