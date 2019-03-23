MILFORD - Greater Pike Community Foundation is hosting the 21st Annual Community Workshop for non-profit organizations on Tuesday, April 9 at 8:30 a.m. at the Best Western Hunt’s Landing in Matamoras.

Following a continental breakfast and a report from the Foundation on its recent activities, each non-profit present will speak briefly about its organization’s programs and activities. This is an excellent opportunity for local charities to network, spread the word about their work and foster collaborative solutions to address needs and challenges in our community.

The presentations will be followed by a mini-workshop on the Foundation’s grant making guidelines and processes in order to assist the non-profits in completing applications for possible funding.

Reservations are requested. Please RSVP to lenorerogan@greaterpike.org or call 570-832-4686. Include your name, affiliated organization and note if you would like to present information about your group at the workshop.

The Foundation recognizes Pike County Light & Power (PCL&P) for their continued and generous support, and their 20th year of sponsorship of this event.

The Greater Pike Community Foundation (GPCF) was created to enable generous individuals, families and local businesses to maximize their charitable support through organized, targeted, long-term community philanthropy. The Foundation provides a permanent and personal way to give back to the region we love and have worked so hard to nurture and maintain.

For more information about establishing a fund in memory of a loved one, or to discuss how to realize your charitable goals for the future, please contact Jenni Hamill at jennihamill@greaterpike.org, 570-832-4686 or visit their website at www.greaterpike.org and Facebook.com/GreaterPike.



