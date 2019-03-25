Republican Scott Kinzinger, a life-long resident of Wayne County, and owner of Kinzinger Printing and Advertising, has announced his candidacy for Wayne County Commissioner.

The son of Gordon and Gail Kinzinger, retired owners of The Country Auction, Scott has two brothers, Mike Kinzinger, owner of Sunrise Service and Board Director of the Wayne County YMCA, and Todd Kinzinger, Respiratory Therapist at Northeast Med-Equip/Stephens Pharmacy.

His sister, Susan (Kinzinger) Kimble is Bethany Borough Tax Collector and is employed at Marshall Machinery.

For over 40 years, Scott Kinzinger has been active as a leader and community volunteer.

He is especially well known for his work with area youth in Honesdale Little Baseball and the Honesdale Softball League.

Scott was instrumental in getting corporate sponsorship for youth athletic activities. Corporate dollars, along with many creative marketing programs, saved hard working parents thousands of dollars every year.

As a local businessman and taxpayer himself, Scott realizes how hard people work for their money.

Part of his plan for Wayne County's future is to find creative ways to reduce our taxes -such as getting corporate sponsorship for County programs.

It's a win-win situation - businesses sponsor with advertising dollars, the public patronizes the participating businesses and residents pay less County taxes.

Scott has already contacted the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, and discussed more tax saving strategies that can be implemented in Wayne County.

Scott Kinzinger says, “Since high school, I’ve spent a large part of my time as a community volunteer.

“If elected as your next Commissioner of Wayne County, I want to do even more to make life better and more affordable for the people that live here.

“I would consider it a privilege and honor to work for the people of Wayne County.”

Affiliations: past and present

• Graduate of Honesdale High School

• Graduate of Bloomsburg University - Bachelors Degree in Mass Communications

• Licensed Auctioneer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

• District Commissioner

• 40 Years continuous involvement of Honesdale Little Baseball (President, Vice President, Secretary, Director, Coach and Manager).

• President of Honesdale Softball League for past 10 years.

• Honesdale Jaycees

• Honesdale Biddy Basketball

• Director of Intramural Sports at Bloomsburg University

• Certified Coach Training • Certified in Child Abuse Recognition from Pitt University.

• Member of PA Independent Order of Odd Fellows

• Member of Freedom Lodge 88

• Member of the Wayne County Sports Hall of Fame - 2012 Inductee.

• Member of the Wayne/Pike/Sullivan Counties Antique Dealers Assoc. - Secretary

• Member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

• Member of the Wayne/Pike County Farm Bureau

• Member of the Wayne County Builders Association