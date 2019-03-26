FORT MEADE, MD - U.S. Air Force Airman Wyatt A. Koeller graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Koeller is the son of Thomas Kiritsis of Media, Pa., and Dedrah Kolk of Cherrry Branch, N.C., and Kerry and Joyce Koeller of Hawley, and brother of Noah Koeller of Hawley.

He is a 2017 graduate of Wallenpaupack High School.