WALLENPAUPACK - Three seniors from the Class of 2019 were honored by the Wallenpaupack School Board, March 11. They were Maritza Jahn, John Squatrito and Madison Schmalzle.

Martiza is the daughter of Mary Saldivar-Ortiz and Walter Jahn. WAHS Marching Band, WAHS Players, Cross Country and Track & Field are among her activities. She plans to attend Orange County Community College for two years and then attend a university for another two years.

John is the son of Mary and Thomas Schwartz and Anthony Squatrito. His activities have included: Technology Club, MINI-Thon, Swim Team and Boys’ Tennis. He plans to attend Penn State, Scranton Campus for two years for engineering before transferring to Penn State Main Campus for another two years.

Madison is the daughter of Lorie and Todd Schmalzle. SADD, Foreign Language Club, Field Hockey, Swim Team and Softball make up her list of school activities. She has her sights on attending a university and majoring in chemistry with a minor in international business.



Also discussed:

Lt. Governor John Fetterman is conducting a statewide “listening tour” to gather input on whether the state should consider legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana. He is planning one at Wallenpaupack schools for the public, on Sunday, April 28. NOTE: The meeting has not been officially scheduled by the state. More information will be announced.Board member Lisa Smith was honored for her eight years of service by the Pennsylvania School Board Association.Anthony Cavallaro, principal at the North Primary School, officially submitted his resignation, effective August 30, 2019. His pending retirement was first announced at the February school board meeting. Cavallaro expressed thanks to the school board and fellow administrators. He noted that in his 20 years with Wallenpaupack, he has never seen a “no vote” on the board. Cavallaro has been North Primary principal for 11 years.At the February meeting, Kevin Kromko, Assistant Principal at the High School, was named to succeed Cavallaro as North Primary Principal.High School Principal Jim Kane highlighted a recently published report ranking SAT scores at 42 high schools in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Wallenpaupack came in third, behind Abington and Dallas. The demographics at these other schools are very different than at Wallenpaupack he said, which is a tribute to Wallenpaupack’s students and staff.Superintendent Silsby added, “It goes right down to the classroom. We can set the table, like we do with our students as administrators and school board members, but it is the people working in the trenches with our kids day in and day out, and our kids, taking their academics very seriously. So anytime we see achievement opportunities like that, we are very happy for our students and most importantly for our staff who works very diligently and hard, and are dedicated each and every day.”As of March 11, there were three days left that have not been used for closure due to weather. Silsby plans to make a recommendation on how to adjust the school calendar if they aren’t used.Enrollment as of March 1, 2019 stood at 2,975. The senior class has 267 members.In February, 1,273 paid breakfasts were served, and 11,210 that were free or reduced price. The total having breakfast was 24.6% of the student body. On average, 832 breakfasts were served a day.In February, 28,031 lunches were served, averaging 1,648 a day.

Personnel

In addition to Principal Cavallaro, other personnel who submitted resignations were: Denise Morgan, High School Guidance Counselor; Brenda Watson, Middle School Mathematics Teacher; Sarah Simpson, High School Long Term Teacher Assistant and Donna Scarpaci, North Intermediate Teacher Assistant.Patrick Cherkoski and Michael Hanf were approved as van/bus drivers, and Amanda Mulholland as a van driver.Joseph Gilroy and Richard Hensel were approved as High School Custodians. Roberta Lawlor was approved to work in the North Primary Cafeteria.Toni Ann Snyder, High School Chemistry Teacher, was approved for a compensated professional leave, for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.Michael Soskil, South Elementary Science Teacher, was granted an uncompensated leave for the 2019-2020 school year.Substitutes approved were: Victoria Billbe, PK-4; Teresita Perlaza, Spanish PK-12; Nicole Stevens, Guidance Counselor; Michael DiGilio, Teacher Assistant, Secretary; Casandra Galovic, Teacher Assistant, Secretary; Kristen Jensen, Cafeteria; and the following for Cafeteria, Teacher Assistant, Secretary, Custodian: Maria Rotella, Christine Gross and Veronica Kumburis.Approved as Guest Teachers were: Michele Pancaro, Laina Racine and Stacey Vaccarino.Cynthia Fehringer, a Clarion University student, was approved as an intern for librarians Rita Saylor and Donald Walutes, for March 11- June 21.The next WASD school board meeting is set for Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. at the High School Library. A committee meeting precedes it at 5:30 p.m.