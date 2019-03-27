The Pike County Commissioners are relocating for the first meeting in April, to be more accessible to residents in the southern end of Pike County.

MILFORD - The Pike County Commissioners are relocating for the first meeting in April, to be more accessible to residents in the southern end of Pike County.

Chairman Matthew Osterberg announced that the meeting, that on Wednesday, April 3 at 9 a.m., will be held at Top of the World Restaurant, Saw Creek Estates in Bushkill, Lehman Township.

Osterberg stated that they did not know if they will be scheduling other commissioner meetings at other locations. Meetings are normally held at the Administration Building at 506 Broad Street in Milford, on the first and third Wednesdays at 9 a.m.

Starting with the March 20 meeting, Pike County Commissioners’ meetings may be viewed live on Youtube. Afterwards, the video will be posted on the county web site at www.pikepa.org.The commissioners issued a Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation for April. The public is encouraged to increase their participation in county efforts to prevent child abuse. Although the proclamation notes that there have been nine “substantiated” cases of abuse in Pike County, Commissioner Steve Guccini noted that the County receives many more reports than that. Michelle Burrell, Intake Supervisor, said that while serving abused children, their goal is to strengthen the family and refer them to services from which they may benefit.Jessica Yoder, County Planning Office, introduced the newly updated edition of Pike Outdoors Magazine, which has many listings of outdoor recreational opportunities, and a map. The publication, first introduced in 2010, couples with the Pike Outdoors Mobile App, which was announced in 2018.Hundreds of children attend the annual Fishing Derby hosted by the commissioners, Osterberg said. The 23rd Annual Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, April 27 at Lily Pond, off Route 6 on Schocopee Road, west of Milford. The event is free and open to kids under age 16. It runs from 8 a.m. to noon. For the derby rules and registration form, call the commissioners’ office at 570-296-7613.Pike County Realty Tour is a dramatized program to warn youth about the dangers of drug abuse. Jill Gamboni announced that the dates of April 11 and May 16; the program is from 6 to 9 p.m., at Milford Bible Church. The youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and registration is needed.Angie Smith, Penn State Extension, reported about activities for 4-H Week. Volunteer board members are also requested for the new 4-H Development Committee, which will help support activities, recruit new adult volunteers and recognize them. Contact Penn State Extension Pike County for more information on 4-H, as well as upcoming Penn State Extension courses,webinars and workshops. Call 570-296-3400 or visit https://extension.pdu.edy/about-us.Grimm Construction received the bid to replace the roofs on the Administration Building and the 1874 Courthouse. Work is to commence in April.