GREENE TOWNSHIP - “The building department won't return my phone calls,” complained Tanya O'Kelly. “I am trying to reopen Greentown Daycare. There is no daycare with a half hour radius. Parents are calling for childcare. The aftercare program at school closes at 4:30 pm. Parents often need later care.”

O’Kelly was addressing the Greene Township supervisors, March 6.

“The building department did do an inspection and indicated verbally that everything was fine but they haven't returned my calls since,” O'Kelly explained. “We began this process in January.”

“Usually you fill out an application, submit a check and the building department proceeds from there,” Solicitor Jeffrey Treat replied. “Go on their website to see what they require.”

“I am paying rent on a building that I can't use,” O'Kelly complained. “They told me that I didn't need an application. I don't know the name of the agency.”

“Is there anything I can do?,” O'Kelly asked. “The Occupancy Permit is the last step before submitting the application to the state.”

“Leave your name and phone number and I'll call you with the information tomorrow,” Secretary Judy Kleeman offered.



PennDOT complaint



“PennDOT is getting salt on Creek Road,” reported Roadmaster and Supervisor Jerry Obert. “The road is getting mushy.”

“I'm surprised no one has complained about the salt going into the creek,” Supervisor Carlton added.

“I'll talk to PennDOT,” Supervisor Ed Simon stated.

“PennDOT is scheduled to pave Hemlock Grove Road this year but not Route 447,” he noted.



Twp. road crew responsive

“I want to thank the township road crew for responding to the call to clear the roads at a recent fire in Lake Wallenpaupack Estates,” stated Allan Schiffler, Greene-Dreher Volunteer Fire Company. “It was snowing like crazy and was icy and two or three fire trucks were in the ditch.”“Census workers are needed for the 2020 census,” announced Obert. “The pay is $14 to $18 per hour. Training is provided. Information is available at the township office.”The supervisors approved the Glenn & Jennifer Khoury lot improvement, Route 507 bordering 84 Country Store and approved the John & Lorrain Campisi 2-lot combination, Panther Lake.The supervisors also agreed to advertise for a housekeeper and to continue to advertise for a treasurer and alternate secretary until the position is filled.Greene Township supervisors meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., at the offices on Brink Hill Road in Greentown.