The following was submitted on behalf of the candidate:

I, Carla Komar, am announcing my desire to run for re-election for Wayne County Auditor. I have served the county as Auditor since my appointment to this position in January 2009.

I have nineteen years of experience in local government which I gained through my employment with Oregon Township in the capacity of Supervisor, Secretary-Treasurer, and my current position, Secretary. Previous to working for the Township, I held clerical positions at Moore Business Forms, Wayne Highlands School District and the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service. These years of experience have helped me to understand how local government operates and where to look for possible irregularities and internal control weakness so that I can make recommendations for improvement.

I have an Associates of Arts Degree in Accounting obtained from Lackawanna College. I am a graduate of Honesdale High School and I have continued my education by obtaining credits through the PA Association of County Auditors conferences, which I attend annually.

I'm very involved in my community as an active member of the Beach Lake United Methodist Church where I have served as trustee and currently do their annual audit and serve as a pianist. I’m a member of Wayne-Pike County Farm Bureau where I have served as an auditor for two years, a member of the Ace Snowmobile Club, and as a past DCNR certified snowmobile safety course instructor, a member and past secretary of the Wayne County Council of Republican Women, and a member and secretary of Enterprise Grange and Torrey Cemetery Association.

I grew up in Wayne County on my parents’, Carl and Marilyn LaTourette, dairy farm in Oregon Township. I'm still involved with the farm where I help with harvesting the hay, keeping the books, and raising grass fed beef. I have lived and worked in Wayne County my entire life. I reside in Oregon Township with my two children, Kayla, who is a student at Mansfield University, and Trevor, who works for Pioneer Construction.

As County Auditor I will continue to work diligently examining the Wayne County accounts, verifying their correctness, confirming compliance to laws and regulations, making recommendations for improvements, and filing the required reports. I will serve the residents of Wayne County with the utmost commitment and sincerity. I am very QUALIFIED, EXPERINECED AND TRUSTWORTHY.

I would like to thank all the people that have supported me with signing of my petition and for their words of encouragement. I would greatly appreciate your support and vote in the Primary Election on May 21st,, 2019.