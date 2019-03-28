MILFORD- The Prom, a Triversity, Center for Gender & Sexual Diversity, event will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. This is their seventh anniversary of this annual prom and is intended for people of all ages. The event will be held at the Best Western Inn at Hunt’s Landing, located at 120 Route 6 and 209, Matamoras. This year’s theme is “Wanna Dance with Somebody- Celebrating the Grammys’”

The Prom’s purpose is to create an evening in which those living in the greater Pike County area, which includes Monroe/Wayne counties in PA, Sullivan/Orange Counties in NY and Sussex County, NJ, can celebrate diversity and unity.

Ticket prices are $55 for adults and $35 for young adults 14 to 20. Tickets can be purchased at; https://2019triversity-prom.eventbrite.com ; or by sending a check to TriVersity, PO Box 1295, Milford, PA 18337.

Can you help an adult or young adult attend the event by sponsoring a ticket(s) or making a donation? If yes, you can make a donation by going to https://2019triversity-prom.eventbrite.com and click the DONATE ticket. No one is turned away because of lack of funds. Questions or concerns please contact admin@udglbt.org.

TriVersity is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides services to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer/Questioning community and Allies in an effort to support, empower and encourage acceptance. Visit them on Facebook.