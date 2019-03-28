Misericordia University recently awarded tenure and promotion to six members of the faculty. Those tenured and promoted to associate professor are Anna Fedor, Ph.D., chemistry; Jessica Sofranko Kisenwether, Ph.D., C.C.C.-S.L.P., speech-language pathology; Jodi Piekarski Loughlin, D.Ed., teacher education; Susan McDonald, Ph.D., social work; Ryan Weber, Ph.D., fine arts, and Joshua D. Winneker, J.D., business.

A resident of Hawley, Dr. Weber joined the faculty in 2013. He has a Ph.D. in music history and theory from the University of Connecticut, and a Master of Arts in music theory and a Bachelor of Arts in music from Queens College – The City University of New York. Dr. Weber also serves as a member of the faculty of the Medical and Health Humanities Program at Misericordia.

He recently authored the book, “Cosmopolitanism and Transatlantic Circles in Music and Literature,” and presented details at an international music and political science conference in Athens in 2018. The book explores nationalism around 1900, and how music and literature helped nations create a source of identity.

He has presented at the University of Huddersfield, England, and the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. In addition, he edited a related volume of essays by leading scholars in the journal Nineteenth-Century Music Review, published by Cambridge University Press.

