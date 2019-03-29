Questions are swirling over a proposed hiking trail alongside the railroad tracks that follow the river between Hawley and Lackawaxen.

LACKAWAXEN TWP. - Questions are swirling over a proposed hiking trail alongside the railroad tracks that follow the river between Hawley and Lackawaxen. The topic came up at the Lackawaxen Township Supervisors’ Workshop, March 25.

The supervisors were asked to issue a letter of support to see whether such a hiking trail is feasible. The request came from the Pike County Commissioners on behalf of the Wayne Pike Trails & Waterways Alliance, a coalition of parties interested in expanding the options for recreational trails in the area. Letters of support are needed for an application for a state grant to fund a trail study.

Tom Myles, owner and chief executive officer for the Delaware Lackawaxen & Stourbridge Railroad, operator of the Stourbridge Line train excursions, has proposed creating a hiking path next to the rail bed, from Honesdale to Lackawaxen. This is just one component of a broad network of existing and proposed trails, that would be linked.

“We’re going to support the feasibility study; it doesn’t give them any permission to go on private property,” Supervisor Jeffrey Shook said. “It’s just to see if it would be possible to use the rail system to connect from Hawley to Lackawaxen.”



Trespass and safety



Supervisor Shook and some members of the public in attendance expressed concerns and questions.

Shook noted that while the railroad has a 100 foot right of way, some sections one really can’t walk alongside the tracks, given the rock ledges and the embankment to the Lackawaxen River. One man said there’s only two or three feet in some places. “I really don’t know what they would do if a train was coming down and there were people on it [who were hiking],” Shook said.

He said they have concern about property owners who adjoin the rail bed, and over access by emergency vehicles if they had to get to someone out of there.

Shook also said some hunting clubs won’t be in favor.

One man in the audience raised questions about keeping hikers off private property, and if residents will have input. A woman asked if they considered the old bridges the hikers would have to cross.

“I don’t really see it going anywhere, but we want to be a part of it some know what’s going on,” Shook stated.

Chairman Mike Mancino emphasized that this was only a study at this point. He said at a meeting the supervisors attended concerning the trail project, there was a suggested alternative of using the Towpath Road.

Shook said that the supervisors as well as the public will have a chance to give input.

Woodland Design, Beach Lake, is contracted to do the study. The grant application needs to be submitted by a certain date in April.



Marathon



The eighth annual Two Rivers Marathon was planned the weekend following the township meeting, on March 30-31. Both a full and half marathon were planned. The popular event helps support the Lackawaxen Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the event website, race starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 731 Welcome Lake Road (Woodloch Pines Resort). Runners also use Masthope Plank Road and Route 590. The 5k and 10k races start at Two Rivers Junction store, 107 Scenic Drive, Lackawaxen and takes Route 590 towards Rowlands.

Some concerns were raised from the audience, for the safety of both the runners and driving public. Laurie Guzda, the Township Outreach Coordinator, noted that last year there were about 700 runners. “As I followed them along, some of the runners really need to be told to stay on the side of the road. … A lot of drivers also need to be a little contentious. People were flying by these people. These are runners, they’re focused, they’re coming in, they’re spending money, a lot of them are staying in the area, so it’s a nice to thing to have. So a little patience on both sides is appreciated.”

Shook advised that the township should have signs put up at the beginning and end of the route.

The Lackawaxen Township supervisors hold a workshop at 6:30 p.m., normally on the third Monday of the month. The regular meeting follows it at 7 p.m. The next meeting date, however, was set for Monday, April 22 (the fourth Monday), for the workshop and regular meeting.









