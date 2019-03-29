People who aren’t following the rules about recycling could eventually jeopardize the free service being made available to Palmyra Township (Pike County) residents.

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - People who aren’t following the rules about recycling could eventually jeopardize the free service being made available to Palmyra Township (Pike County) residents.

The supervisors were advised, March 19, that Waste Management was planning to charge the Township $280 because items presumably meant to be recycled were secured in plastic bags when they were dumped into the receptacle at the township parking lot. Other items were also tossed in that were simply trash, notably a portable toilet, Maintenance Foreman Brian Mathews said.

The company had red-tagged a recycling can receptacle meaning it contained “contaminants.”

“So people are abusing it; I don’t know how we are going to police it,” Mathews said. “… That could be a problem, $280 per can.”

Supervisor Ken Coutts made a large sign to inform residents that no plastic bags were allowed. The bags have to be emptied.

Mathews said that Waste Management has people that come around to do spot checks. Coutts asked Mathews to obtain a printed list from Waste Management about exactly what is acceptable for recycling, so it can be handed out to residents. All plastics, for example, are not accepted.

“We get garden hoses, bowling balls. A lot of people think that anything that is plastic is recyclable,” Coutts said.

Waste Management also has new decals that the township can place on the cans, which may further educate the public, Mathews said.

Residents are free to deposit their stuff to be recycled Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

On Saturday only, the township accepts regular household garbage to be taken away, for a fee of $7.00 for a 33 gallon bag.

Mathews explained that the fee is meant to cover the cost the township is charged to haul it away, and recycling is included in that cost. The fees taken in come close to breaking even for the township, which must pay the bill from Waste Management and for a township employee who works on Saturday at the collection site.

To encourage people to recycle, the township has not been charging residents to drop off those items. That is why a $280 fine from Waste Management, raises concern.

Jo-Ann Rose, Administrator, told The News Eagle that one fine isn’t going to jeopardize the service, but added, “…If we are fined that once a month it could certainly jeopardize the service.”

She said that people have been getting consistently worse about dumping into the recycling cans. She said she was pretty sure Waste Management will be monitoring the township site more often.

On a related topic, the company that provided electronic recycling during Palmyra Township’s cleanup day last spring, notified the township that Saturday, June 15 would work for the company.

Chairman Tom Simons said that he wanted to first find what waste hauler Charles E. Steuhl can offer the township, since Steuhl indicated he handles “e-cycling.”

