TAFTON - Best-selling author, humorist, and cartoonist Bob Eckstein will be guest speaker at the Hawley Public Library’s annual Booklovers’ Bash on Saturday evening, April 13, at Silver Birches Resort, Route 507 on Lake Wallenpaupack.

Eckstein is author of the popular holiday book, “The History of The Snowman” and, sure to be of interest to booklovers, “World’s Greatest Bookstores: 100 Postcards”. His work has also appeared in such publications as The New York Times, MAD magazine and The New Yorker.

Music for the evening is being provided by jazz guitarist Benya Barshai.

Reservations are now being accepted for the evening which will begin with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour with cash bar followed by a 7 p.m. buffet featuring foods from various regions of the United States. Tickets are $45 per person.

Sponsors for this event, a major Library fundraiser, are also being sought. The three categories are: Founders’ Choice at $100 and up, First Editions at $50 to 99, and Best Sellers at Under $50. Deadline for Sponsors is Tuesday, April 9.

To become a Sponsor and/or to arrange for reservations for Booklovers' contact the Library at 570-226-4620.

“Everyone in the community is invited to take part in the 2019 Booklovers’ Bash”, says Dona Schmalzle, the chairperson. She continues, “All proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawley Public Library which serves the people of both Pike and Wayne Counties.”